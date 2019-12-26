 

Thursday, December 26, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

New Year’s Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


