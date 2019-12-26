 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepperoni Roll-Ups

Thursday, December 26, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Try this fast appetizer recipe for your holiday gatherings!

Pepperoni Roll-Ups

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls
16 slices pepperoni, cut into quarters
2 – 1 oz. pieces string cheese, cut into quarters
3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning, divided
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

Directions

~Unroll crescent dough; separate into eight triangles. Place eight pepperoni pieces on each. Place a piece of cheese on the short side of each triangle; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Roll up each, starting with the short side; pinch seams to seal. Sprinkle with garlic salt and remaining Italian seasoning.

~Place two inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375° for 10 to 12 minutes (or until golden brown).

~Serve warm.


