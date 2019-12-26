Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepperoni Roll-Ups

Try this fast appetizer recipe for your holiday gatherings!

Pepperoni Roll-Ups

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls

16 slices pepperoni, cut into quarters

2 – 1 oz. pieces string cheese, cut into quarters

3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

Directions

~Unroll crescent dough; separate into eight triangles. Place eight pepperoni pieces on each. Place a piece of cheese on the short side of each triangle; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Roll up each, starting with the short side; pinch seams to seal. Sprinkle with garlic salt and remaining Italian seasoning.

~Place two inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375° for 10 to 12 minutes (or until golden brown).

~Serve warm.

