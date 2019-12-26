Edward R. Krepp passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Ed was born in Franklin, PA.

Son of the Late Meile and Mary Louise Long Krepp. Married to the Late Dorothea on April 15, 1958.

Predeceased by his daughter, Sheri; brother, Wayne; sisters, Irene (Albert) Allen, Doris Stoltenberg, Lois Fleshman and Mary Jane Krepp. Survived by his children, Mike and Shawn Krepp; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley O’Neil; many nieces, nephews, cousins in PA; special friends, Vincent Castaldo and Jane Jones.

Friends may call Thursday (Dec 26th) 11-1 PM at Vay-Schleich & Meeson, 1075 Long Pond Road, where his Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel, Entombment, Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Veterans Outreach Center in his memory.

For more information or to sign Ed’s online guestbook, please visit Meesonfamily.com.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.