Eugene V. “Vic” McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Redstone Highlands.

Born in Greenville on Aug. 25, 1923, he was the son of the late Eli D. and Olive Hawthorne McCoy.

He was a graduate of Greenville High School and graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Vic then received his Master’s degree from Penn State University in Education Administration.

Mr. McCoy taught in the elementary grades at Valley Grove Schools for 18 years and then served as Assistant Superintendent until his retirement.

He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Franklin Elks Lodge #110, Myrtle Lodge 316, Oil City Lodge of Perfection, New Castle Consistory, Venango County Shrine, Elk County Shrine and Zem Zem Shrine of Erie. He officiated high school and college wrestling for many years.

He was an Army veteran of World War II.

He was married to the former Josephine Lynn on Aug. 25, 1951, and she survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Marcy Irwin and her husband Jack of Export; a granddaughter, Amy Irwin Damaska and husband, Kristian of New Stanton; and a great-grandson, Chase Damaska.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother. There will be no visitation or service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie 16505.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

