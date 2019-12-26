Featured Local Job: County of Venango – Tax Clerk

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Tax Clerk (35 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Tax Claim Office.

Required qualifications: High School diploma or equivalent plus demonstrated business and computer knowledge required including Microsoft Office software.

Must have two to four years’ working experience in office environment, accounting, cashier/teller, abstractor, county government or court system.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, December 31st, 2019 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

