Former C-L Student Who Died in Crash Remembered By Friends & Former Teachers

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Those who knew Bela Jobb remember him as a very talented musician and a compassionate person.

Bela Jobb, a Strattanville resident, died in a crash that occurred on State Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County, on December 21, 2019. He would have turned 22 years old on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Bela was a junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.

Friends and former Clarion-Limestone teachers remember Bela as an accomplished musician and an overall good person.

IUP classmate Shelby Williams, of West Virginia, said the two of them bonded, in part, because each had started music lessons later than many of their fellow students and always joked that they were trying to catch up.

“He was a very compassionate person,” she said. “He was so nonjudgmental and willing to sit with you and listen to you. That, I think, spoke volumes even to people who weren’t close to him.”

The two were paired for a piano duet this past semester. Shelby said that she remembers thinking they would never get any work done.

“I remember coming together to practice. We would laugh, then we would play together, and then we would laugh some more.”

Shelby had no trouble remembering Bela’s acts of kindness; one thing, in particular, struck her as she recounted the memories of her friend.

“In the music program, there’s a lot of competitiveness. I only ever heard Bela compliment people and give them praise. He would tell them that he was so happy to hear the singers and instrumentalists perform. I never heard him speak badly of a performer even if he felt they were better than him. He always had kind words for others.”

C-L teacher Linda Shirmer had fond memories of Bela during his days as her student in multimedia classes. She also remembered him as the kind of person who seemed to know when others needed a kind word or encouragement.

She said he also had a really fun side. Sometimes, she would remote into student’s computers while they were working on a project and interfere with what they were working on. When she did that to Bela, he promised to get her back, and he did, by putting tape over her computer mouse, so it wouldn’t work correctly.

That’s when she enlisted the school’s principal for a little fun. The principal called Bela into the office, got out a detention slip, and told him that messing with technology was not allowed.

Shirmer was waiting outside of the door while this occurred, watching Bela get flustered trying to explain to the principal that he didn’t mean any harm.

“I opened the door and said ‘Gotcha!’” Shirmer said. “He just hugged me and said ‘That’s the greatest, I love it. You got me!’ That’s the kind of stuff you could do with this kid.”

The principal did tell Shirmer not to let “the joke” go on too long because Bela was such a good kid that thinking he was getting detention would rattle him.

While that was the fun side, she also remembered a more serious side. She pulled up emails Bela sent to her a year ago when she was battling cancer. He offered encouragement and promised to visit, which he did.

“That was after he had graduated from high school,” she said.

Bela was also remembered as a promising student early on by music teacher Tina Bennett.

Bennett gave piano lessons to Bela beginning in seventh grade. She said that he was such “a promising student” that he later became the accompanist for all of the choirs.

“I spent a lot of time with him. He was energetic. He was a fun guy. He was also a very talented musician.

“They don’t prepare you for how to handle losing a student. Those kids at Clarion-Limestone become part of us. He (Bela) is gone too soon, too young. I will miss him dearly.

“Watching him inspire younger children was really something to see,” Bennett added.

Bela was studying music education, and Bennett believed that he would have liked to go on to be a professor of music.

She remembered him joking with her about how some of his other music teachers would find her long blond hair in his music.

“He was just so much fun to be around. He would come back and ‘Mrs. Bennett, your hair’s all over.’”

Bela also played brass in the marching band and jazz band. And, he sang and liked to dance, as well.

Shelby recalled the surprise birthday parties that members of the piano program would throw for each other, and Bela is the one who got everybody up and dancing.

“He was just so much fun to be around,” she said.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.