Friends of Cook Forest to Host First Day Hike

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Friends of Cook Forest is hosting “First Day Hike” on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Celebrate the new year with a hike along the picturesque Tom’s Run.

View one of the lightly traveled old-growth forested wetlands in its full winter array.

This is a great time to observe tracks of animals seldom seen in other times of the year like coyote, fisher, and bobcat; even black bear have been known to amble through from time to time.

The program is conducted by Friends of Cook Forest starting at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom on Forest Road in Cooksburg, Pa.

Remember to bring snowshoes if the snow is deep.

