Jury Trial for Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Clarion Borough Scheduled for Next Week

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A man who allegedly held a woman down on a bed, slapped her, and then slammed her into a refrigerator at an apartment in Clarion Borough is scheduled to stand for a jury trial next week.

According to court documents, a jury trial for 22-year-old Micailum Foster Tanner, of Smethport, Pa., is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Jury selection for the trial occurred on November 18.

Tanner remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an assault that reportedly occurred sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, at an apartment located on Agway Lane in Clarion Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, April 1, Clarion County 9-1-1 contacted Officer Fox, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, for a past assault that the victim wanted to report.

Officer Fox contacted the known female victim and asked her to come to the Clarion Borough station for an interview.

According to the complaint, the known female victim stated that she was assaulted early Sunday morning (March 31) by her ex-boyfriend Micailum Tanner.

She reported that she and Tanner were at a friend’s house late Saturday night, and she walked back to Tanner’s apartment. She was trying to get a knot out of her shoe, and Tanner walked into the apartment and tried to help her. The victim said that Tanner wasn’t much help and simply made it worse. Tanner then picked up the victim and threw her onto the bed. The victim fought to get away from Tanner and made it into the kitchen where Tanner picked up the victim and slammed her into the refrigerator, the complaint states.

Tanner eventually picked up the victim and put her over his shoulder and threw her back onto the bed where he forcibly held her down onto the bed causing bruising on the inside of the victim’s arms. The victim pushed Tanner away and went into the bathroom where Tanner tackled her into the shower causing her to get a cut on her upper back, according to the complaint.

Tanner then threw the victim back onto the bed and held her down again slapping her in the face and yelling at her. The victim was able to escape and ran out of the apartment, the complaint continues.

The victim stated that Tanner followed her out of the apartment and chased after her when she got into her friend’s car.

The victim took pictures of her injuries on Sunday morning when she awakened, and Officer Fox received copies of the photographs that showed the bruising.

Officer Fox contacted Tanner and asked him to come to the station concerning the incident. He also had bruises on his chest which he claimed he received from the incident, along with a scratch on his neck. Officer Fox took photographs of the injuries.

According to the complaint, Tanner stated that he and the victim were very intoxicated, and he never meant any harm to her. He was trying to calm her down. Tanner allegedly admitted to holding her down on the bed.

Following an investigation, Officer Fox filed charges against Tanner on April 10.

