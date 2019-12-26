Local Man Accused of Writing Unauthorized Check from Woman’s Account

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after allegedly writing an unauthorized check from a known woman’s account.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Fredrick Scott Baughman, of Summerville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:00 p.m. on December 10, Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to an area business for a complaint. Officer Stormer responded to the business and met with a manager who showed him a check returned to the store due to a frozen/blocked account.

According to the complaint, the check was issued in the name of a known woman in the amount of $20.00, dated for November 23, 2019. The store security camera footage of the transaction on November 23 showed a man, known to Officer Stormer as Fredrick Scott Baughman, filling out the check to pay for gasoline. Due to prior incidents, Officer Stormer was aware that Baughman is a relative of the known woman named on the check.

According to the complaint, due to prior incidents, Officer Stormer was also aware that Baughman had prior knowledge that he was not permitted to have any access to money held in the banking account belonging to the known woman. In a hearing on August 27, 2019, that Baughman was present, Jefferson County President Judge ruled the known woman’s financials be handled by Human Services. Baughman was allegedly made aware of the ruling through multiple encounters.

The following charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, December 16:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 3

– Bad Checks, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

