Man Accused of Grabbing Steering Wheel, Causing Crash During Dispute Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who allegedly grabbed a vehicle’s steering wheel during an argument and caused a crash in Monroe Township is due back in court next week.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old David James Campbell, of Clarion, that was continued on Tuesday, December 17, is scheduled to resume at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:10 p.m. on December 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash, where a vehicle struck a utility pole, on State Route 68 in the area of Stoney Lonesome Road in Monroe Township.

According to the complaint, a known victim related that she was the driver of the vehicle which crashed, and said that the crash occurred after she and a passenger in the vehicle, identified as David James Campbell, got into an argument. The victim told police Campbell intentionally grabbed the steering wheel and pulled hard to the right, causing the vehicle to strike the utility pole, sheering it. The vehicle then swerved into the opposing lane of travel and struck a PennDOT sign before coming to a final rest.

The complaint notes the victim was transported via ambulance to Clarion Hospital following the crash due to knee and elbow pain.

Campbell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 12.

