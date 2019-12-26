Small Town History Depicted in ‘A Fryburg Collection, Post Cards & Photographs’

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – For a small town, Fryburg is big on history.

Much of the content in local author Kevin Beichner’s lastest book A Fryburg Collection, Post Cards & Photographs derived from conversation he had with local residents across a dining room table covered with family photographs and mementos.

“I, myself had a collection of postcards and photos,” Beichner told exploreClarion.com.

“Maybe from being in this area all of my life, I knew somebody who knew somebody and I would meet with somebody (to discuss the area history) and they would say ‘Well, you should talk to….’ and that’s how much of it came about.”

Beichner. who went to school and church in Fryburg, has family roots in the town. This book was, in many ways, a labor of love.

“At one time, Fryburg had three general stores and hardware stores and, at the turn of the century, many other things,” Beichner explained.

“This book is photos of the town plus information about the pioneer families.”

Through his research, Beichner discovered that Fryburg residents have a lot of pride in their past and their heritage. They love to talk about when their family came to the area.

The first Roman Catholic residents arrived in 1820, according to Beichner.

“These folks came from Germany, they were German Catholics. Here they were in the wilderness. They made friends with the Indians and swapped and traded with them.

“It took five years for another Catholic family to come to the area. Then, word got out about this land that was available and people already there.”

By 1828, the Eisenmans, the Ditzs, the Denslingers, and the Fasenmyers all settled in the area we now know as Fryburg.

“The priest would come through the area every couple months on horseback,” Beichner was told by residents. “He would baptize people and give communion. So, Fryburg kind of recognizes 1820 as the Catholic founding of the town.”

This comes even though Lutherans had come to the area sooner.

Beichner said the Lutherans didn’t stay; they left to fight in the war of 1812 and later some returned.

Eventually, it was voted to call the town Fryburg after Freiburg, Germany, where many of the Catholic families originated.

St Michael’s School was one of the first Catholic Schools in the Diocese. While the school is no longer open, it does have a place in history.

When pressed to choose what may be his favorite story about the Fryburg book, he eventually admitted that it may be the story and picture of the Washington House.

The Washington House graces the book’s cover, and Beichner explained that he likes this picture because it’s an original.

“When you can find an original photo that you can get clear as can be, that’s something,” he said. “You can see the lamp posts and where they used to enter the building and where all the rooms were.”

Although the Washington House has had many owners, Ron Beichner owned the restaurant/bar for more than 30 years. The business is staying in the family, as Ron’s grandson Justin Forsythe bought the building about four years ago.

“The restaurant and bar are now on the bottom of the building,” said Beichner. “The owner (Justin) lives on the second floor, and the rest of the building is apartments. I think that’s a neat story.”

A Fryburg Collection, Post Cards & Photographs can be found at area businesses, such as Montana’s Country Café in Fryburg, as well as PJ’s Country Market, in Fryburg, and Fryburg’s Old Treasures Antique Depot.

Beicher has also written “A Clarion County Collection,” “A Clarion Collection II,” and “Shippenville 125 Years.”

When asked what he has planned for the future, Beichner replied, “No books on the horizon, but sometimes it takes me a year or so to know what I want to do.”

