State Police Calls: Warrant Served, Defiant Criminal Trespass

Thursday, December 26, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Warrant Served in Monroe Township

According to police, around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, Lacey Lynn Vanwormer was taken into custody during a traffic stop on State Route 68 in Monroe Township on an outstanding warrant in Butler County.

Police say Vanwormer was lodged in the Clarion County Jail to await extradition to Butler County.

Defiant Criminal Trespass in Clarion Township

State police responded to a criminal trespass incident in Clarion Township.

Around 11:10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 31-year-old Tyree Smith, of Clarion, trespassed on Clarion County Housing Authority property on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.


