Thaddeus P. “Ted” Zyck, 86, of 2238 Sheldon Dr, passed away peacefully Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019), with his family by his side.

Born April 17, 1933, in Oil City, Pa., he was the youngest of nine children born to Stanley and Josephine Beir Zyck. On Oct. 24, 1959, in St. Patrick’s Church, in Franklin, Pa., he married Virginia M. Pachla, who survives.

Ted was a graduate of Oil City (Pa.) High School, and he later graduated from Trine University, in Angola, Ind., with a degree in chemical engineering.

He served in the U.S. Army, from 1954 to 1956, and later for the Reserves, until 1962.

He worked as an application engineer, at Dresser Rand Industries, in Olean, and retired after 40 years of service.

Ted was a longtime parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church and he enjoyed maintaining a beautiful yard and home. He loved spending time with his family, and he especially enjoyed doing outdoor activities such as hunting; fishing; boating; and hiking with his son, Thad.

Surviving are his wife Virginia; a son, Thaddeus “Thad” Zyck of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.

A prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Bonaventure Church. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials if desired, may be made to St. Bonaventure Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.