Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Showers. High near 53. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

New Year’s Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 42.

