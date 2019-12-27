Area Funeral Home Brightens Christmas for Veterans

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – ‘Tis the season for giving, and donations given by local residents will be making a difference for many veterans this year.

(Pictured, left to right: Adam Guthrie and Matthew Buckley of Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services)

Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Franklin is a member of Veterans and Family Memorial Care, a group that focuses on helping veterans.

According to Adam Guthrie, of Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home, the group has initiatives that members participate in each year, including the Stockings for Soldiers initiative, which Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home has participated in since 2014.

The initiative, which collects donations of everything – from warm socks, hats, and gloves to energy and granola bars and filling stockings for veterans – has grown locally over the years.

“I think that (in the) first year we collected about 20 stockings,” Guthrie told exploreClarion.com.

“This year, we collected close to 900 stockings. It’s just crazy.”

According to Guthrie, while the program usually starts reaching out for donations around mid-November, he had people reaching out to him, asking about the program this year, as early as August.

“People in this community really come out and give. It’s amazing to see the number of faces and the groups and businesses who do the stockings.”

According to Guthrie, a number of groups participated this year, from 4-H to Boy Scouts, and the students of St. Patrick School in Franklin not only participated but also made handmade Christmas cards for the veterans.

“They got really involved, which was awesome.”

Guthrie said another big thing this year was people donating in bulk.

“People went out and bought whole big boxes of energy bars and granola bars, which is great.”

The donations go to the Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, a Pittsburgh homeless shelter that specializes in helping homeless veterans, as well as the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie.

This year, they received so many donations that they are also distributing stockings to veterans at Sugarcreek Station and The Caring Place.

“We want to remember our local veterans, too,” Guthrie said.

“This year, people just really came out in force, which was wonderful to see.”

According to Guthrie, after the growth and success of the Stockings for Soldiers program in the local area, he’s working on bringing another Veterans and Family Memorial Care initiative to the local area: Operation Valentine, where students in local school create Valentine’s Day cards for both veterans in homeless shelters and active duty military men and women.

For information on any of the local initiatives, and how to get involved, check out the Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home Facebook page.

