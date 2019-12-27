Arraignment Scheduled for Shippenville Women Accused of Allowing Juvenile to Smoke Marijuana

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Shippenville women accused of allowing a 14-year-old juvenile to smoke marijuana are facing arraignments next week.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Crystal Ann Wagner and 41-year-old Jessica Anne Girvan are scheduled to be arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., respectively, on Thursday, January 2.

Wagner faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Diversion of Medical Marijuana by Patient or Caregiver, Misdemeanor 2

Girvan faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from a report received from Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS).

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 24, Trooper Bauer, of the Clarion-based State Police, was assigned to investigate a report received from Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) regarding Crystal Ann Wagner allegedly providing a 14-year-old juvenile with marijuana and getting him “high.”

Interview with the victim’s father

On September 29, Trooper Bauer conducted a phone interview with the victim’s father. He related that the victim told him that he had smoked marijuana that was provided by Wagner. He went on to state that Wagner is a friend of Jessica Anne Girvan, who has partial custody of the victim and spends time with the victim regularly.

The victim’s father went on to report (the victim) has mentioned smoking marijuana with Wagner on two occasions that he was aware of: the first at Wagner’s residence and the second in Wagner’s vehicle. He reported that Wagner allegedly had the victim with her when she drove to an area medical marijuana dispensary during the first week of September and after getting her prescribed marijuana, she provided it to the victim while driving back home.

Interview with Girvan

Trooper Bauer also interviewed Girvan on September 29.

According to the complaint, Girvan related that the victim has autism, for which he is prescribed multiple medications that she considers to be bad for him and “poisoning his body.” She noted she is “pro-marijuana” and believes smoking marijuana is a healthy safe form of treatment.

The complaint notes that when asked if she was aware of Wagner giving the victim marijuana, she stated she was made aware after the victim returned home and stated he “smoked medicine” and was acting “stoned.” When asked what she meant by that, she stated the victim was “relaxed an giggly.” Girvan allegedly went on to state she is no longer communicating with Wagner but had not confronted her about giving the victim marijuana while in the car.

According to the complaint, when asked if she knew Wagner had provided the victim with marijuana any other times, Girvan stated: “Here is where there is negligence on my part,” and went on to say that while she and the victim were at Wagner’s house during the summer, she walked into a room and saw Wagner allowing the victim to smoke from a “bowl.” Girvan noted that while she was “okay” with allowing the victim to smoke marijuana, she told Wagner that she should not allow him to do so because the victim “likes to talk a lot and could tell someone.”

The complaint notes Girvan admitted she was negligent because she knew Wagner provided the victim with marijuana and failed to intervene or report it. She noted that Wagner was a friend and the victim enjoyed visiting with her children, and she did not want to see Wagner get into trouble. She also stated the first time Wagner allowed the victim to smoke marijuana, she said to herself: “What’s the big deal, it’s not going to hurt him,” and noted that he already took a lot of other medications and the marijuana seemed to help.

According to the complaint, when asked about the second incident, Girvan said she did not confront Wagner and stated: “I’m upset, but it’s pointless. She (Wagner) takes no responsibility.”

Girvan also related to police that the victim has a particularly acute sense of smell, and due to the victim being exposed to marijuana smoke, he has since walked past strangers that smelled like marijuana and pointed out the smell in public, leaving her with no doubt that Wagner was providing him with marijuana, the complaint states.

Interview with the Victim

The victim was also interviewed on September 29, with permission from both parents, and with both parents sitting in on the interview.

According to the complaint, while entering the interview room, the victim asked what Trooper Bauer wanted to talk about, then before Trooper Bauer was able to respond, the victim asked if it was about Wagner. After Trooper Bauer explained that it was regarding Wagner, but before being asked, the victim allegedly stated: “She smokes marijuana.” Trooper Bauer then clarified that he wanted to talk about Wagner providing the victim with marijuana.

The complaint notes that the victim stated Wagner drove him to a dispensary and provided him with marijuana to smoke. He also used his hands to gesture putting what Wagner had given him to his mouth an inhaling, and gestured by exaggerating his exhale. When asked how he felt after smoking, the victim noted it made him calm. He also went on to state Wagner gave him marijuana on two separate occasions, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Wagner and Girvan through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, November 21.

