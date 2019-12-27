 

Brookville Girls Host DuBois in Holiday Tournament on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

Friday, December 27, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Weible and SchindlerBROOKVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – It’s the holiday season meaning its tournament basketball time, and the Brookville girls’ basketball team will host DuBois in the opening round of the Brookville Christmas Tournament Friday night, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo of DuBois Saige Weible (left) and Brookville’s Marcy Schindler (right))

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Brockway vs. DuBois Central Catholic game. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Brookville High School will start at 7 p.m.

Chris Rossetti and Jared Bakaysa will have the call of the game, which will also double as a D9 League contest for both teams.

Key players for the Raiders including Marcy Schindler, Morgan Johnson and Madison Johnson.

Top players for DuBois include Olivia Johnson, Saige Weible and Abby Guiher.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

