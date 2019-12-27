CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley closed out the year on Thursday morning with the adoption of the final Fiscal Year 2020 budget that requires no new taxes and the first ever five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Clarion County.

(PHOTO: Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

“It’s a road map for our future, said Tharan. “The capital improvement plan is one of the most significant planning processes for Clarion County. In most governments, it would not be possible to pay for long scale capital projects or capital improvements without the development of a capital plan.”

The plan would require a prudent fund balance policy that maintains a balance of between 14 to 60 percent of the general fund operating budget. The 2019 general fund operating expenses less one time grant pass-through funding was $15,426,752.00 and 16 percent of that was $2,468,280.00.

Money budgeted for 2019 Capital Improvement was $500,000.00.

Rose Logue, interim acting fiscal director, was praised for her work in helping to develop the plan.

Logue explained the purposes for a CIP.

“A plan can ensure the timely repair and replacement of aging infrastructure, provide a level of certainty for the future, eliminate unanticipated, poorly planned, or unnecessary capital expenditures; eliminate sharp increases in tax rates, users fees, and debt levels to cover unexpected capital improvements; balance desired public improvements with the community’s financial resources; and ensures infrastructure is maintained and upgraded,” explained Logue.

In approving the capital budget plan, commissioners mandated that formal action was required to change any of the budgeted areas. Since the plan is a road map to the future, changes may happen because of budget concerns or changing needs. However, informal public action is required to make those changes. The policy would restrict other commissioners in the future unless the policy was changed.

While the first year of the capital improvement plan is included as part of the budget adoption, projects outlined in the remaining four years (2021 to 2024) are for planning purposes only and are not authorized until the future budgets are adopted.

Clarion County’s plan for 2020 to 2024 includes the following goals

Provide for a logical, effective replacement and upgrade of major infrastructure systems;

Expansion and/or enhancement of facilities and equipment necessary for the provision of the continued excellent quality of services and to enhance the quality of life for Connie residence.

Preserve community and historical assets.

Improve financial planning by comparing needs with resources and identify potential physical implications.

Encourage innovation and economic development by becoming more business friendly and marketing of Clarion County.

Maintain strong partnership with municipalities and borough’s and the school districts.

Funding sources in the plan include general fund budgeted, general fund reserves, grant and/or agency funds, debt, and project revenues, savings, fees, etc.

Eleven items listed include the following:

Item 1: Clarion County Courthouse Renovations

The renovations include new windows, heat system and air-conditioning, ADA compliant bathrooms, drains, flooring, Soundsystem, benches, lighting, painting, etc.

Item 2: Human Services Building Renovations

The updates include heat system, central air, windows, flooring, doors, ceiling tiles, lights, paint, etc.

Estimated cost: $300,000

Priority: Highest/Essential

The improvements to human services building identified are necessary for the efficient operation of the government functions. Capital improvements to the Human Services Building should be made over the five-year capital plan in order to carry out the necessary updates and renovations. The renovations will be capitalized and recovered through future rent.

Item 3: 911 Center/Emergency Management Dash – Renovations or Relocation

Estimated cost: $400,000

Priority: Highest/Essential

The drainage system needs to be addressed. There are a number of maintenance projects that need to be completed, to ensure safe and efficient operation of the 911 center. Another option is to purchase a building for several key court-related officers to be relocated from non-county buildings to the courthouse. The relocation of 911 Center/Emergency Management also needs to be reviewed to determine the positive benefits of increased record storage, county-owned vehicles and equipment being housed in one, easily accessible location, improved efficiency, making space available for other needs within the county, etc.=

Item 4: Clarion County Jail Renovations

Heating and air condition system, roof replacement, and security cameras, etc.

Estimated cost: $225,000

Priority: Highest/]Essential

The current roof on the Clarion County Jail is over 21 years old and must be replaced, the same as the heating and air-conditioning units. Additional security cameras are necessary for the safety of the employees and the inmates. Two new air conditioning units were purchased by the Corrections Fund in June 2019 at a cost of $9,275 per unit or $18,550. The safety grant may purchase the security cameras for the jail and an estimated cost of $7000-$8000.

Item 5: Space Utilization in County-owned Buildings, Including Record Storage

Review of the current space utilization and record storage.

Estimated cost: $30,000 (removing vacated spaces to accommodate new functions)

Currently the Public Defender Office is housed in a non-county owned building at an annual cost of $15,330. Recently the county purchased a building to house the District Attorney’s Office, moving from rented space at a cost of $16,800 per year to county-owned space. The county must also address the storage needs of the County offices when conducting the space utilization study.

Item 6: Telephone System Lifecycle Replacement

Purchase and replace updated telephone systems and equipment with newer communication technology as existing hardware reaches the end of it useful life.

Estimated cost: $57,678

Item 7: Technology Replacement, Refreshment and Enhancement Plan

Develop a technology replacement, refreshment and enhancement plan for the county.

Estimated cost: $50,000 first year of a plan will be a 60/40 split, the cost between capital reserve and the general fund budget. In future years, the split will be transitioned to a point where the general fund budget will cover the annual cost of the technology replacement plan.=

Technology, computers, electronica Quitman have become a pervasive and a better tool used every day by the county. Technology equipment must be reliable, predictable, and must perform adequately in words to make use of its intended purpose. This strategy is crucial to achieving the county’s mission. The key to sustainability is changing the operational and funding mindset from the out of one time acquisition to an annual, repeatable process. Once total outlay costs are averaged and leveled by lifecycle to calculate an annual cost, a sustainable annual budget can be developed.

A review of the current computers, printers, copiers, etc. will be completed to establish the current inventory or baseline for the county. The review/replacement plan will include various components that are required to maintain and keep the counties IT infrastructure operational. Components include networking equipment, software upgrades, wiring improvements, other necessary components. The plan will design a replacement cycle for the counties components.

Priority: Highest/Essential

Item 8: Virtualization Backup System

Purchase a virtual backup system for used by the county.

Estimated cost: $100,000-$170,000

Priority: Desirable

The County needs to move to a virtual station backup system. The county’s Informational Technology Department needs to protect the counties computer system and data. As a result of the world’s ever-changing cyber security issues, we must provide as much protection as possible. Additionally, the current servers are reaching storage capacity.

Item 9 : Public Safety Communication System

Review and update the 911 Center Communication System .

Estimated cost: Between $3 to $4.7 million.

Priority : Desirable Long-term

This capital improvement may not get completed within this five-year plan; however the county needs to start now to be prepared. The current system was installed in 2003 and the county must be proactive in updating the current system for the future.

The current County 911 Center Communication system is aging out. Originally, beginning 2018 purchasing of repair parts was no longer an option for the county’s communications system but the federal government and the manufacture extended the availability of parts through 2021 with the possibility of the parts being available through 2025. Other counties have or are currently changing over to the new digital system called P-25, a new national system. Armstrong, Butler, and Erie Counties have spent between $12 million and $25 million their upgrades.

Options include doing a full changeover at one time or taking steps to work toward a full changeover, spread out over two years and four years, Clarion County could begin with construction of a new tower in the New Bethlehem area at a cost of about $400,000, and phasing in other steps as funds are available, in addition to working with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agencies to share as many of their towers possible to reduce the county’s cost.

Funds for the replacement/improvements should be set aside each year for the next five years to reduce the financial burden and the effect on the yearly budgets when the time comes. Part of the funding will be covered through the 911 fund.

Item 10: Election/Voting Machines

Upgrade or invest in new voting machines.

Estimated cost: $98,556.49 per year for eight years at a cost of $788,452

Reimbursed through the state: $473,071 60 percent

Balance to be covered by the county: $315,381 without federal funding

Priority: Highest/Essential

The county’s current voting machines were purchased in 2004 and are at the end of their life expectancy. Act 77 of 2019, signed on October 2019 by Governor Wolf, authorizes funding to help counties purchased new voting systems with a paper trail that strengthens the security of our elections. Act 77 allows for reimbursing counties for 60% of their actual cost to replace voting systems.

Item 11: High Resolution Aerial pick Tom a treat imagery of Clarion County

Multi-project that includes two projects over a six-year period.

Estimated cost: $218,00

Priority: Desirable

The county assessment office needs to maintain current and accurate records of all property improvements within the county. Additional imagery will assist the public safety department, including the 911 office, GIS data, CYS, Sheriff`s office, etc.

Additional information will be posted online at http://www.co.clarion.pa.us/

