Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Meatball & Vegetable Soup

This wholesome soup is great for potluck gatherings!

Hearty Meatball & Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 cup soft bread crumbs

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1/2 pound ground turkey

4 cups beef broth

1 – 46 oz. can tomato juice

2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans stewed tomatoes

8 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup thinly sliced celery

1 cup thinly sliced carrots

8 green onions, sliced

3/4 cup uncooked long grain rice

2 teaspoons dried basil

3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the eggs, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Crumble meat over mixture and mix well. Shape into 1-inch balls.

~In a stockpot, bring broth to a boil. Carefully add the meatballs. Add the tomato juice, tomatoes, vegetables, rice, and basil. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

~Add the parsley and soy sauce. Simmer, uncovered, for about 10 minutes (or until meatballs are no longer pink and vegetables are tender).

