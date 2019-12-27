 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Meatball & Vegetable Soup

Friday, December 27, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This wholesome soup is great for potluck gatherings!

Hearty Meatball & Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

2 large eggs
1 cup soft bread crumbs
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 pound lean ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1/2 pound ground turkey
4 cups beef broth
1 – 46 oz. can tomato juice
2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans stewed tomatoes
8 cups shredded cabbage
1 cup thinly sliced celery
1 cup thinly sliced carrots
8 green onions, sliced
3/4 cup uncooked long grain rice
2 teaspoons dried basil
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
2 tablespoons soy sauce

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the eggs, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Crumble meat over mixture and mix well. Shape into 1-inch balls.

~In a stockpot, bring broth to a boil. Carefully add the meatballs. Add the tomato juice, tomatoes, vegetables, rice, and basil. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

~Add the parsley and soy sauce. Simmer, uncovered, for about 10 minutes (or until meatballs are no longer pink and vegetables are tender).


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.