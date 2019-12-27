Clarion County YMCA to Host Adult Basketball League

CLARION, Pa. – The YMCA has announced an adult basketball league that will begin on January 9. Teams are forming now.

Adult basketball is for ages 18+. Games will be held on Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the YMCA gym. All teams will participate in 8-regular season games.

The first games begin on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

The deadline to enter a team is Thursday, January 2, 2020. Teams may register 7-12 players. Fee per team is $250. Registration is available at the YMCA.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

