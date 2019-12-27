Dec. 26, 2019 Girls’ Basketball Recaps: Cranberry Wins, Keystone Falls in Don Hall Mem. To.

SENECA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Using a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring, Cranberry advanced to the title game of the Don Hall Memorial Tournament hosted by the Berries with a 33-25 win over visiting Franklin.

(Photo of Cranberry’s Kaia Dean. Photo by Kim Constantino)

Cranberry didn’t allow the Knights to score more than eight points in any quarter and held Franklin to two first-quarter points while taking a 6-2 lead at the end of one.

Ava Ferringer and Kaia Dean each scored nine points to pace the Berries with Megan Hadden adding six, Kaylie Bruce five and Maddie Cornelius four.

Camdon Bashor had a team-best seven points for Franklin, who trailed 14-10 at halftime and 20-17 going to the fourth quarter before being outscored 13-8 in the final eight minutes. Lauren Billingsley and Peyton Goodrick each chipped in with five points.

Cranberry will play Harbor Creek in the title game Friday with Franklin taking on Keystone.

HARBOR CREEK 58, KEYSTONE 54

SENECA, Pa. – After trailing most of the night, Harbor Creek grabbed the lead midway through the fourth quarter and held on for a 58-54 win over Keystone in the opening round of the Don Hall Memorial Tournament at Cranberry.

The Huskies trailed 33-30 at halftime and 40-39 going to the fourth quarter before taking a 49-47 lead on a layup that started when Jenna Babay poked loose a ball. Harbor Creek then went 3 of 4 from the line down the stretch to seal the win.

Babay had a big game scoring 26 points to lead the Huskies including eight in the fourth quarter when she hit a pair of 3-pointers after being held to two third-quarter points.

Shaele Born added 11 points for Harbor Creek, including seven in the first quarter.

Emily Lauer paced Keystone with 21 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Maddie Dunlap and Jozee Weaver each added nine points with Natalie Bowser scoring eight and Danae Hurrelbrink seven.

Harbor Creek will battle Cranberry in Friday’s title game with Keystone playing Franklin in the consolation contest.

