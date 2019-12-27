 

Doris M. Gallino

Friday, December 27, 2019 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

gallino_dorisDoris M. Gallino, 91 of Cabot, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born September 25, 1928 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward W. McCutcheon and Mildred (Coughlin) Poorman.

Doris was a graduate of Oil City High School in 1946. She was employed as a secretary for the railroad until her retirement in June 1969.
Doris was a member of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Butler. She enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing with her friends, reading and knitting.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Joseph G. Gallino whom she married June 28, 1969; one daughter: Janet Cox and her husband David, Shippenville, PA; one son: Richard Dodd and his wife Dana, Nashville, TN; three grandchildren: Kristen Thompson and her husband Troy, South Vienna, OH; Jason Cox, Oil City; Amy Brubaker, Brockway; seven grandchildren; one brother: Donald W. McCutcheon, Sacramento, CA; niece: Leslie Cochran, Oil City, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband: Richard J. Dodd who died in 1979; one brother: Edward McCutcheon; one sister: Isabel Deist Osenider.

A visitation will be Monday December 30, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 E. North Street, Butler, PA 16001.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Merry Meloy officiating at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Franklin, PA.


