Larry E. Johns, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Born on July 25, 1946 in Flushing, OH, he was the son of the late Melvin T. and Avis (Poland) Johns. He was married to the former Agnes Shaw; she survives him.

For most of his life, Larry worked as a Tree Trimmer and Foreman for Asplundh Tree Expert Co. until his health force him into an early retirement.

In his younger years, Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In addition to his wife, Agnes Johns, Larry is survived by his two sons, Kurt Johns of Erie, and Clayton Johns of State College; and by his three sisters, Counie Graham and her husband, Rick, of Franklin, Jeannette Cornman and her husband, John, of New Bethlehem, and Joan Brown of Transfer.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Johns; and by three sisters, Mary Anderson, Ethel Gorley, and Emeline Crisman.

As per the family’s request there will be no public visitation.

Larry will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To help defray funeral expenses, memorial contributions can be mailed in Larry’s honor to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, or by visiting their website at www.gardinierfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings and selecting Larry’s name and donating through their online crowd-funding link.

