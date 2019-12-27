Local Woman Arrested for False Reports That State Trooper Touched Her Inappropriately

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police arrested a local woman in Monroe Township on a warrant out of Butler County regarding false allegations that a trooper from the Butler barracks touched her inappropriately.

According to police, around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 33-year-old Lacey Lynn Vanwormer, of Franklin, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on an outstanding warrant in Butler County.

Vanwormer was lodged in the Clarion County Jail to await extradition to Butler County.

The arrest warrant stems from a traffic stop that occurred in Butler Township earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:30 p.m. on March 15, Corporal Jungling, of the Butler-based State Police, spoke with Lacy Vanwormer by phone.

According to the complaint, Vanwormer lodged a complaint against a trooper who arrested her the prior week for DUI. She reported that she was searched very roughly from the neck down causing bruising on her legs. She also stated that the trooper inappropriately touched her breasts, genitals, and buttocks.

The complaint notes a search of records showed the incident was a traffic stop that occurred on March 8. Vanwormer stated that the alleged inappropriate search occurred after she was given field sobriety tests but before she was placed in the patrol vehicle and said the search occurred in front of the patrol vehicle near the front bumper.

Corporal Jungling obtained the mobile video/audio recorder footage from the patrol vehicle involved and from a backup unit that was assisting. He reviewed the footage and found that at no time did the trooper or any of the assisting troopers search Vanwormer in front of the patrol vehicle, according to the complaint.

On March 15, per department regulations, Corporal Jungling notified the department’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD), and an investigation was initiated by Sergeant Mosura of the IAD. As part of the investigation, he interviewed Vanwormer and obtained a four page written statement on a PA State Police Victim/Witness Statement form, which bears notice regarding Unsworn Falsification. Vanwormer also provided a tape recorded statement.

According to the complaint, in her statements to Sergeant Mosura, Vanwormer alleged that the trooper committed the crimes of simple assault and indecent assault when he patted her down roughly leaving bruises on her legs and also inappropriately touched her breasts, genitals, and buttocks. In an attempt to validate her claim, Vanwormer provided pictures of her alleged injuries.

The completed IAD investigation was reviewed by Butler County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Simon.

On October 18, Simon issued a statement absolving the trooper of any wrongdoing. Simon stated he reviewed the audio and visual recording of the traffic stop and reviewed the written statement and transcript of the interview with Vanwormer. Simon concluded that the statements made by Vanwormer did not match the actual recorded events and that there is no merit to her claims. He further stated that criminal charges are warranted to be filed against her for false reports and unsworn falsification.

The following charges were filed against Vanwormer through Butler County Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. O’Donnell’s office on November 25:

– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2

– False Report – Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2

– Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, with Judge O’Donnell presiding.

