Nancy J. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 25, 2019, following an illness.

Born April 26, 1948 in Canonsburg, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Gossett and Edith Riggs.

She was a graduate of nursing school and had worked as a register nurse for ABC Home Health Care.

On November 14, 1970, Nancy married Terry L. Thompson and he survives.

She was a member of the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church and loved studying the Bible and witnessing.

Nancy enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting and scrapbooking.

In addition to her husband, Terry, she is survived by three sons: Terry L. Thompson, Jr. (Carolynn) of Knox; Matthew W. Thompson (Lisa) of Cranberry and Mark W. Thompson (Heather) of Knox; one daughter, Heidi L. Robinson (Chad) of Milford, Ohio; 10 grandchildren: Becca, Patrick, Beth, Alexis, Makala, Brooke, Kolton, Makenna, Mya and Riley.

Nancy is also survived by a brother, Wayne Gossett (Judy) of Canonsburg and a stepsister, Debbie Shaw of Harrisburg.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Nancy L. Thompson to Cherry Run Camp, c/o Don Shaffer, Treas., 4765 Ramsaytown Road, Brookville, PA 15825

Online condolences may be sent to Nancy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.