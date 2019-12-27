From Addiction to Olympic Trials: The Inspirational Story of Becca Maine

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Every person deals with addiction in their own way, and for one local woman, boxing became her escape and her redemption.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy Ryan Maine.)

Becca Maine first moved to the Punxsutawney area at the age of seven and grew up on Silverbrook Farms. After finishing her last two years of high school online and graduating a year early, Becca moved straight to Pittsburgh to attend veterinary school.

However, things began to take a turn for the worse for Becca. She turned to alcohol, and eventually drugs, as an escape.

“There was a lot in life I wasn’t dealing with,” she told exploreClarion.com.

“I wanted to try anything – and tried anything I could get my hands on. Heroin fit everything I thought I needed at that time. It seemed to help melt everything that was going on away.”

She went from snorting heroin to mainlining it and soon became an addict. From Pittsburgh, she went on the road. It started with a contact in Louisiana who helped her get to New Orleans. From there, she planned to hitchhike the entire country and started traveling, which led her to be on the road for nearly three years.

“I ended up finding it (heroin) wherever I went, so my addiction just got worse,” she noted.

“Once you do it for so long, how your life becomes, that’s your new normal. Normal for me was waking up, and first thing shooting up into my neck because my arms were not usable anymore at that point. Then, I’d play music, and make money on the street with my mandolin to support my addiction. Everything I did revolved around that, really.”

Becca said it was her visits home to see her mother than began to make her question her life.

“My mom reached a breaking point. On one of the last times I returned home, she expressed it, but it didn’t set in until she had to separate herself from me, for herself, and I can never realize how hard that must have been for her. It wasn’t until I had a severe overdose and was in the thick of it that I saw the situation for what it was and her words started to resonate with me.”

Although Becca’s mother pulled away from her, it was her mother that she reached out to when she finally realized she needed help.

“I tried to prove, at least to myself, I could get clean first, though. I made sure I was clean for a week before I sought her help.”

Her mother welcomed her back and offered her help, with some rock solid rules and stipulations, one of which was that Becca had to find something physical to do to stay healthy during her recovery.

“Boxing was suggested to me, and I started out about a month into being sober.”

Little did Becca, or her mother, know at the time how much that choice would change her life.

“Thanks to boxing, I actually began to care to have a life. It’s something I looked forward to every day. I sometimes say I just traded addictions, from heroin to boxing.”

Becca has been clean since March 8, 2013, and has been boxing since April of 2013. She has been boxing for the last four years.

This year she took that fighting to a new level.

She was one of just eight people in her weight class who got to fight in this year’s Olympic Trials, and while she didn’t make it to the finals, she said it was an amazing experience that is helping her fine tune her vision moving forward.

“My plan was to go pro, but I think I’m going to stay amateur for a while and get more experience,” she said.

A recent Penn State graduate, with a degree in physical therapy, Becca plans to continue training and fighting before settling down.

“I know I don’t want to rush turning pro. When I know it’s time, then it’s time. If that comes before the next Olympics, that’s fine, but if not, I would really like to be an Olympian. Being one is such a great achievement. The fact of how tough it is to get there doesn’t scare me. I love a challenge, and it makes me want it even more, honestly.”

As a living example of how addiction can be beaten, she also wants to let other people know they can do the same.

“Your current situation will never be your whole situation. I know what it feels like to be stuck in a situation, how limiting it can be, but you can’t get stuck in that realm of thought. You can achieve anything you put your mind to. All it takes is everything you’ve got.”

“If you want something bad enough, it’s attainable. You just have to make your life about it. Boxing is a lifestyle to me. From when I go to bed and wake up to train to what I eat, every component of my life is about boxing, and that’s how I’ve been able to make it to this point in four years.

“If you want something, make your life about it and go and get it, because you are able to do it.”

