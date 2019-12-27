Nominations Now Open for 2020 Clarion Co. YMCA Sportsmanship 1 Sportsperson of the Year

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Nominations are now be accepted for the 2020 Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship 1 Sportsperson of the Year.

(Photo: Bob Tonkin (right) with game director Norb Baschnagel at the Sportsmanship 1 All-Star Games held March 30, 2019. Tonkin was the 2019 Sportsperson of the Year. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

To be eligible for Sportsperson of the Year, a nominee must meet the following criteria.

(1) Must demonstrate excellent consistency in the following character traits: sportsmanship, leadership, honesty, fairness, integrity, courtesy, caring, respect, and responsibility

(2) Must be a five-year resident of Western Pennsylvania

(3) Must have completed five years as a player, coach or official in Western Pennsylvania

(4) Must have contributed five years of excellence in the community

(5) Must have two letters of recommendation The letters of recommendation can happen after a person has been nominated. A staff member will be in contact with the person making the nomination to coordinate this.

Nominations can be made on-line at here or by e-mailing Jesse Kelley at the jkelley@clarioncountyymca.net.

