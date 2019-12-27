Pre-Trial Conference Scheduled for Rimersburg Man Accused of Grabbing, Choking, Punching Woman

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for a Rimersburg man who allegedly grabbed, choked, and punched a woman earlier this year.

According to court documents, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for 44-year-old John Malcolm King at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, in front of President Judge James G. Arner.

King faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Summary

He rejected a deal in plea court held on Wednesday, December 18.

King remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges are the result of an alleged assault that occurred on May 15 on Ditty Drive, in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:30 p.m. on May 15, Chief Robert Malnofsky, Jr., of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, was requested to assist Officer Airgood with a reported assault that occurred at a residence at the above-described location.

Chief Malnofsky spoke to the complainant (the victim) at the scene who stated that a friend gave her two rings and her son John M. King walked into the victim’s residence, shut her front door, and demanded the rings back.

The victim stated that she told King she would give him the rings back. At which time, the victim said that he grabbed her, started pulling on her fingers, and even choked her, according to the complaint.

The victim also reported that King punched her twice in the face leaving swelling and bruising, the complaint indicates.

The complaint noted that injuries were viewed by Chief Malnofsky, and pictures were taken.

After falling to the ground, with King still assaulting her, the victim managed to get away from him and handed him one of the rings and requested him to leave. He refused her requests, and then she called 9-1-1 to have him removed, according to the complaint.

The victim told King that police were on the way, and he left the residence, the complaint states.

Chief Malnofsky went to King’s residence on Chestnut Street in Rimersburg Borough, and after many attempts knocking on his door, contact was finally made. King was asked about the incident, and he told Chief Malnofsky to talk to his attorney and that he was not saying anything, the complaint states.

The charges were filed in Judge Miller’s office on May 23.

