Rebecca A. Winters, 78, of Franklin, died early on the morning of Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Franklin on February 13, 1941 to the late Herbert and Hazel Mae (Schaffer) Griffen.

She attended Cranberry High School.

In her earlier years, she enjoyed participating in mixed bowling leagues with her husband.

Mrs. Winters attended worship at the Baptist Temple Church of Franklin.

Becky collected various sets of dishes and china, and enjoyed the companionship of her beloved dog, “Jay-Bear.”

Mrs. Winters retired from the Franklin Hospital following 23 years of service in the cafeteria and dietary department.

She was married in Franklin on November 22, 1957 to the love of her life, Thomas Lee Winters. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2007.

Surviving are three children: Thomas Lee Winters, Jr. of Oil City, Randy A. Winters, Sr. and his wife Karen of Meadville, and Laura Lynn Myers and her husband Harold of Seneca; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry Griffen and his wife Connie of Homer City; her sister, Judy Whitaker and her husband Daniel of Franklin; her brother-in-law, Donald Kohoutek of Loganville, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children: Timothy Winters, Jody Winters, and Tanja Marie “Tammy” Fitzgerald; a brother, Larry Griffen; and a sister, Peggy Kohoutek.

Friends will be received on Monday (Dec. 30) from noon until 2 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

A funeral service will follow Monday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. David Foote, pastor of Baptist Temple Church, officiating.

Interment, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Tom, will follow in Lamey Cemetery near Dempseytown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

