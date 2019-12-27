SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet EMPLOYEE PRICING for Everyone Ends on January 2!
Friday, December 27, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem is offering employee pricing for everyone until January 2, 2020!
– Up to $12000 OFF 2019 Silverados;
– $6000 OFF 2020 Chevrolet Equinox; and
– 2019 Trax LT AWD now $19995.
Hurry in and ask for Redbank Chevrolet Holiday GM pricing!
For more information, call 814-275-2410 or visit their website: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.
Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.