Teen Accused of Stealing Money from Wallet in University Rec Center Due in Court Next Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old girl is facing an arraignment on Monday on charges for allegedly stealing money from a wallet at the Clarion University Student Recreation Center.

According to court documents, Tiara Easley, of Monroeville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, December 30, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in November at the Clarion University Student Recreation Center.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:37 p.m. on November 20, a known female victim reported that her wallet with her attached vehicle keys went missing from the Clarion University Student Recreation Center. She reported she later found the wallet in the women’s restroom but discovered there was $70.00 in cash missing from it. The victim said her wallet had been in her backpack, which was on a chair near the front desk of the Rec Center.

Patrolman Stutsman, of the Clarion University Police Department, then reviewed security camera footage of the front desk area in the Rec Center and was able to identify the victim and the book bag in question.

According to the complaint, around 6:57 p.m., a female sat down near the victim’s property and began to look around and make “suspicious movements.” The female, later identified as Tiara Easley, was then seen reaching for the victim’s belongings and retrieving what appeared to be the victim’s wallet and keys on a lanyard. Easley then walked toward the upstairs women’s restroom. A few minutes later, she was seen walking back into the camera’s view, away from the restroom, without the wallet and keys. She then exited the Rec Center around 7:02 p.m.

Easley was identified by a known employee at the Rec Center who was able to obtain her information. The employee also told police he checked the card swipe activity for November 20 and found that Easley swiped in around 6:37 p.m. that day.

Easley was interviewed on December 4.

According to the complaint, she admitted that she took the wallet, in search of gift cards or “flex” to get food. Easley stated she saw the cash inside the wallet but did not take it.

The charges were filed against her on December 12 through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

