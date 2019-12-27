Venango County Man Wanted in DUI-Related Crash Taken into Custody, Discovered in Possession of Drugs

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing felony drug charges after he was arrested on outstanding warrants and found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Jacob Robert Hernan:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (16 counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, Patrolman Wagner, of the Franklin Police Department, was dispatched to a location on Pittsburgh Road in Franklin for a report that Jacob Hernan, who was wanted on multiple warrants from surrounding agencies, was seen at the location.

Officer Gilchrist was first to arrive at the scene and spoke to Hernan through the open driver’s side door of a silver Dodge SUV.

According to the complaint, Patrolman Wagner then approached and noted Hernan was disconnecting a black Victoria Secret bag from his waist area. Hernan was told to exit the vehicle.

Hernan continued to disconnect the bag, and Patrolman Wagner gave the order to exit the vehicle again. Hernan then stood up outside the vehicle and tossed the bag into the back seat, according to the complaint.

Hernan was then placed into custody on the outstanding arrest warrants.

The complaint notes that Hernan was placed in Patrolman Wagner’s patrol vehicle. He was searched, and police found a multi-colored glass smoking pipe in the front right pocket of his jeans.

According to the complaint, the registered owner of the vehicle then gave consent to a search of the vehicle, and Patrolman Wagner retrieved the black bag that had been on Hernan’s person. A search of the bag discovered a clear, blue tinted, small, cube-shaped plastic container with loose marijuana inside.

The bag also contained multiple other items of drug paraphernalia, including a broken glass smoking pipe with burnt residue, three straightened bobby pins, a metal tool with a different sized spoon on each end, a purple lighter with the safety guard removed, and a set of digital scales, the complaint states.

Also found inside the bag was $66.00 in cash and a smaller multicolored bag that contained two clear, plastic cylindrical containers that contained shards of methamphetamine.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland on Thursday, December 26.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:44 a.m. on Monday, December 30, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Court documents indicate Hernan is also facing two hearings on January 8 on charges related to a DUI Crash in Sugarcreek and drug possession charges.

