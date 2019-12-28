A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Sunday – Showers, mainly after 10am. High near 51. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 46. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 56. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

New Year’s Day – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

