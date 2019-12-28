Boys’ Basketball: German Leads Clarion to Win Over BEA; C-L Rolls Past Karns City

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Cal German exploded for 26 points and handed out five assists to lead Clarion to a 52-49 come-from-behind win over Bald Eagle Area in the opening round of the Carl Truance Holiday Tournament.

(Photo of Clarion’s Cal German, who had 26 points and five assists in the Bobcats win over Bald Eagle Area in Punxsutawney Friday. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

After leading 36-34 at halftime, the Bobcats were down 47-40 going to the fourth quarter but held the Eagles to two fourth-quarter points while scoring 12 of their own led by four from German and two each from Hunter Craddock, Josh Craig, Skylar Rhoades and Nick Frederick.

Frederick added 10 points in the victory with Craddock chipping in four points and nine rebounds, Rhoades six points and Craig four points and five steals.

German was 2-for-3 from the foul line in the final minute to help seal the win with Rhoades snagging an offensive rebound off a miss by German with 4.1 seconds left to secure the victory.

Jaden Jones paced Bald Eagle with 16 points, Nick Maynard added 12 points, Luke Wilson 10 points and Nate Hoover nine points.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 84, KARNS CITY 65

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – Deion Deas and Hayden Callen combined for 57 points, as Clarion-Limestone used a big first half to roll past Karns city, 84-65, in the first round of the West Shamokin Holiday Tournament.

Deas netted a game-high 29 points while also dishing out four assists and coming away with two steals for the Lions, while Callen had a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking four shots.

Jordan Hesdon added a career-best 18 points in the win while also coming away with three steals and dishing out three assists, and Curvin Goheen snarred 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Chase Beighley and Ethan McElroy paced Karns City with 21 points each while Luke Garing and Micah Rupp each scored eight points. McElroy hit six 3-pointers on his way to his 21 tallies, while Beighley chipped in eight assists and Garing had 12 rebounds.

REYNOLDS 60, UNION 55

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Despite 20 points with six 3-pointers from Karter Vogel, Union came up short and fell to Reynolds, 60-55, in the Union Christmas Tournament.

Caiden Rainey added 19 points and four assists in the loss for the Knights.

Aiden Mull had a game-high 21 points for the Raiders with Riley Walker netting 16 with three 3-pointers.

MERCER 51, MONITEAU 45

MERCER, Pa. – A strong third quarter helped Mercer knock off Moniteau, 51-45, in the opening round of the Mercer Shootout.

The Mustangs led 25-23 at halftime but outscored the Warriors 13-7 in the third quarter behind seven points from Woody Nickel and six from Cole Doolin to take a 38-30 lead into the final eight minutes.

Nickel and Doolin tied for the team lead with 13 points each for Mercer with Logan Turton adding 12 tallies.

Gage Neal and Quinton Scriven each scored a game-high 15 points for Moniteau with Ethan McDeavitt adding nine.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.