C-L, Union Advance to Championship Game of Union Girls’ Christmas Tournament

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Holding Sheffield without a basket in two of the four quarters, Clarion-Limestone rolled to a 56-13 win in the opening round of the Union Christmas Tournament.

(Photo of C-L’s Janelle Pezzuti, who had 17 points in the Lady Lions win over Sheffield Friday. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

The Lady Lions led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 32-8 at halftime before expanding the lead to 48-9 after three quarters.

Janelle Pezzuti netted a season-high 17 points for C-L with Maddy Wenner adding nine tallies and Frances Milliron and Sydney Simpson eight each.

Marissa Grubbs paced Sheffield with six points.

UNION 49, CAMERON COUNTY 42

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Dominika Logue scored a game-high 20 points to lead Union past Cameron County, 49-42, in the opening round of the Union Christmas Tournament.

Hailey Kriebel added 10 points for the Golden Damsels with Maggie Minnick chipping in with nine tallies.

Kaelee Bresslin paced Cameron County with 19 points with Hailey Hilfiger recording a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

