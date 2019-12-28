 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Saturday, December 28, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Here’s a great snack food for your New Year’s Eve party!

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Ingredients

30 uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined
6 tablespoons creamy Caesar salad dressing, divided
15 bacon strips, halved crosswise
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

Directions

~Preheat broiler.

~In a large bowl, toss shrimp with 4 tablespoons dressing; let stand 15 minutes.

~Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; keep warm.

~Remove shrimp from marinade; discard marinade. Top each shrimp with a jalapeno slice and wrap with a bacon strip; secure with a toothpick. Place on a greased rack of a broiler pan.

~Broil four inches from heat two to three minutes on each side or until shrimp turn pink, basting frequently with remaining dressing after turning. Discard toothpicks before serving.


