Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee Considering Alternatives for Mall

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee wants to see a new future for the Cranberry Mall.

The mall’s retail space currently sits about 50% empty. Some space is currently filled by stores that will leave at the end of the Christmas season.

The mall opened in 1981 anchored by stores such as JCPenney, the Bon Ton, and Sears. Those stores are now gone, and the mall’s GameStop store, a video game retailer, is preparing to close on January 30.

This situation is not a unique struggle. Across the nation, malls, which were once the preferred place to shop, have fallen out of favor.

Filling the space can require some thinking outside of the box.

Barrie Brancato, who chairs the Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee, said there are already several non-retail businesses located at the mall. For example, the mall houses the Cranberry Place Senior Center and the Cranberry Community Church.

“We have a mixture there,” she said. “We have some medical places there. We have some food vendors there. We’re looking at what other things we can put in.”

“We’re working with mall management. We’re working with the mall owner … We’re still trying.”

The mall gets used for more than just shopping or business space, according to Brancato.

People come to the mall to walk for exercise, especially when the weather gets bad.

“Recently, the Valley Grove Cheerleaders were in there,” she said. “They were having a food sale, but they were also entertaining. The mall is a venue for a lot of things in the community.”

“I think to lose that would be a very big loss because there really isn’t anything in Venango County that could do what the mall does. You have organizations coming in there. Some of the things that we use that mall for you can’t do anywhere else.”

When the Faithful Kids Youth Group of the Faith Lutheran Church in Venus raised money to help buy presents for children in need this Christmas, they went to the Cranberry Mall because they knew there would be an angel tree there.

Group advisor Adam Faller said it’s the only place they knew they could find an angel tree with children’s names and gift suggestions.

For businesses looking for a place to relocate, the mall has several advantages, such as other businesses and places to eat nearby that are attractive to potential employees.

Another plus is ample parking.

When Brancato heard of a call center in Oil City looking to relocate, she thought of the Cranberry Mall as a possible solution.

“It would be a shame to lose that building and have it vacant and abandoned,” Brancato said.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.