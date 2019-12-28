Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Music Today by Kris Ferrell, Robin & Bob

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday at Deer Creek Winery!

Today’s entertainment:

– Kris Ferrell (pictured above) will be entertaining from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– Then, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., enjoy a variety of tunes by Robin & Bob!

Free wine tasting

Free wine tasting is available all day, every day. Wine is sold cold by the glass or by the bottle.

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with home-made toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.

The winery also has select beers from North Country Brewery, Trails to Ales, Straub, and Yuengling.

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.

