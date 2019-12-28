Girls’ Basketball: North Clarion Uses Balanced Effort to Beat Clarion in Kane; Keystone Tops Franklin

KANE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Using a balanced offensive effort, North Clarion cruised to a 49-36 win over Clarion in the opening round of the Kane Christmas Tournament.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Abby Gatesman led the way for the She-Wolves with 11 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks with Gabby Schmader added 10 points, Mackenzie Bauer chipped in nine points, five steals and four assists and Haley Sherman had nine points.

Kait Constantino led all scorers with 20 points for Clarion with Payton Simko adding seven points.

North Clarion led 29-12 at halftime and got the lead to 25 points in the third quarter before Clarion won the fourth quarter, 16-9.

KEYSTONE 43, FRANKLIN 28

SENECA, Pa. – Emily Lauer scored 21 points to lead Keystone to a 43-28 win over Franklin in the consolation game of the Don Hall Memorial Tournament at Cranberry.

Natalie Bowser chipped in eight points for the Lady Panthers.

Camdon Bashor paced Franklin with 15 points with Zelika Hartle adding 11.

GROVE CITY 56, A-C VALLEY 26

MERCER, Pa. – Becca Santom scored a game-high 20 points to lead Grove City to a 56-26 win over A-C Valley in the opening round of the Mercer Christmas Tournament.

Kenzie Haggart added 11 points for the Lady Eagles, and Clara Hannon chipped in 10 points.

Andrea Meals paced A-C Valley with nine points with Meah Ielase adding six tallies.

FREEPORT 68, REDBANK VALLEY 59

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – Sixteen points from Sydney Shemanski led a balanced scoring offense for Freeport in its 68-59 victory over Redbank Valley in the opening round of the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament.

Harley Holloway added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets with Samantha Clark and Louisa Fennel each chipping in 11. Grace Soilis netted seven points.

Tara Hinderliter had a team-high 19 points in the loss for the Bulldogs. Madison Foringer added 12 tallies Aliva Huffman chipped in nine.

KARNS CITY 38, WILMINGTON 26

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Karns City’s defense allowed three points in the fourth quarter to help the Gremlins earn a 38-26 victory over visiting Wilmington.

Emma Johns led the Lady Gremlins with 11 points while Rossi McMillen added 10. Emma Dailey and Emily Huff each had six tallies.

Merridith Glavach had 10 points in the Lady Greyhounds loss.

ROCKY GROVE 41, FOREST AREA 14

TIONESTA, Pa. – Kennedi Winslow scored 18 points to lead visiting Rocky Grove to a 41-14 win over Forest Area at West Forest.

Amy Ruditis chipped in 10 points for the Orioles in the victory, and Rylee Reed added seven points.

Jessica Wagner led Forest Area with seven points.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 58, MONITEAU 32

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Riley Presloid and Chloe Presloid combined to score 30 points to lead Punxsutawney to a 58-32 win over Moniteau in the opening round of the Carl Truance Holiday Tournament.

Riley Presloid led the Lady Chucks with 16 points with Chloe Presloid adding 14 points and six rebounds.

Ryley Casaday chipped in eight points and eight rebounds for Punxsy with Abby Gigliotti adding eight points and seven rebounds.

Aslyn Pry paced Moniteau with 14 points and 15 rebounds with Kristin Auvil chipping in 12 points.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.