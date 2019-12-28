 

Mussel Man Returns to West Forest Elementary

Saturday, December 28, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

FullSizeR (12)TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Earlier this month, West Forest Elementary Trout Crew learned about the life cycle of mussels in the Allegheny River.

[PICTURED: Front Row (L-R): Morgan, Kiarra, Nora, Giannah, Izabella, and Kayley; Back Row (L-R): Philip Mathias, Brayden, Cameron, Devious, Gabe, Nick, Ryan, and Mr. Hale.]

On December 4, Philip Mathias visited Mr. Hale’s Trout Crew.

He explained how his company removed thousands of mussels prior to the construction of the new Hunter Station Bridge.

His presentation showed the life cycle of the mussels in the Allegheny River. The students learned that the larvae of mussels use fish as hosts, including trout, and each student was able to inspect various types of mussels.

Note: The shirts worn by the students pictured above are courtesy of East Forest Principal, Deb Arner.


