Woman, Young Girl Transported by Ambulance Following Crash on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman and a young girl were injured following a crash on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township on Friday morning.

According to police, around 6:03 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 36-year-old Sue Ann M. Kline, of Bethlehem, was operating a 2008 Honda Civic, traveling westbound on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say Kline’s vehicle was in the left lane when it traveled off the roadway and into the median. Kline then attempted to steer the vehicle back onto the road; however, the vehicle began to spin, then reentered the roadway while rotating clockwise.

Kline’s vehicle then struck a 2000 Freightliner Classic, operated by 62-year-old Gary L. Calhoun, of Williamsport, that was traveling in the right lane of Interstate 80 westbound.

Both vehicles came to a final rest on the berm of the roadway.

Superior Ambulance Service transported Kline and her passenger, an 11-year-old Allentown girl, to Grove City Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Calhoun was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

