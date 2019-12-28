Orton Rallies A-C Valley Boys’ Past North Clarion; Redbank Valley Tops Forest Area

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Levi Orton scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to help A-C Valley rally past North Clarion, 56-54, on the opening day of the Redbank Valley Holiday Classic.

(Photo of A-C Valley’s Levi Orton, who scored 24 points in Friday’s come-from-behind win over North Clarion. Photo by Cynthia Rapp)

The Falcons, who lost to North Clarion, 52-45, Dec. 17 when they gave up a lead going to the fourth quarter, returned the favor Friday by outscoring the Wolves 21-16 in the fourth quarter after entering the quarter trailing 38-35.

North Clarion had taken the three-point lead after three thanks to an 18-12 advantage in the third quarter following A-C Valley being out in front 23-20 at halftime.

Orton completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Eddie Stevanus also had a double-double for the Falcons with 10 points and 11 boards. Eli Penny chipped in 11 points as well with Tanner Merwin scoring 10 points and securing the win with a steal with 26 seconds to play.

Drew Gatesman paced North Clarion with 14 points, Jacob Bauer added 11 tallies, Collin Schmader had eight points and Matson Higgins scored seven.

REDBANK VALLEY 62, FOREST AREA 44

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Valley slowly pulled away from visiting Forest Area for a 62-44 win on the opening day of the Redbank Valley Holiday Tournament.

Bryson Bain hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs, including 13 in the second half, while Chris Marshall added 16 points and Declan Fricko 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Franklin Meals knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points for Forest Area while adding four steals. Noah Burke had a solid all-around game for the Fires with 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Jullian Gillenwater added four points and five assists.

Redbank Valley led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 46-37 going to the fourth quarter.

