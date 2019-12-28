Ring in the New Year at R** Bandana Winery with White Cat Out
Saturday, December 28, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Ring in the New Year at R** Bandana Winery with White Cat Out!
The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.
The cost of the ticket is $20.00 and include party favors, great music, and traditional New Year’s food (pork, sauerkraut, potatoes, veggies, and more).
Tickets can be purchased at R** Bandana Winery or call 814-744-9631.
R** Bandana Winery is located at 265 Allio Drive, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit R** Bandana’s Facebook page here.
