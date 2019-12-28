 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Say What?!: Dog Joins North Carolina Charity Run, Sprints to New Home

Saturday, December 28, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Dog-joins-North-Carolina-charity-run-sprints-to-new-homeDUNN, N.C. – A dog that joined in with a North Carolina charity run for 15 miles has a new home in time for the holidays.

The American Staffordshire terrier, named Max, surprised members of the nOg Run Club in Dunn when he joined them for a charity run and jogged alongside the human runners for 15 miles.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.