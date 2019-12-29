Karen Marie (Swab) Hetrick, 72, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, while at home.

Karen was born on December 2, 1947, to the late Richard Levi and Clara Marie (Smith) Swab in Brookville, PA. She married Charles D. Hetrick on May 15, 1990, in Brookville, PA; he survives her.

She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1966. She has been a licensed L.P.N. for the past thirty years. She was a member of the Brookville Eagles Auxiliary #983, where she was currently serving as chaplain. She loved spending time with her family and friends and had an infectious smile and laugh that would light up the room. Karen loved her dog, Maggie and cat, Bessie. She enjoyed taking care of people and she was known for her ability to communicate with everybody on their level.

In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by her children; Scott (Ladia Vargas) Monnoyer of Atlantic Beach, FL; Molly (Tom) Haney of Brookville, PA; brother; Richard (Carla) Swab of Virginia; three grandchildren; Sean Reed of Jacksonville, FL; Nathan Haney of Brookville, PA; Zachary Haney of Brookville, PA; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in passing by her brother; Thomas Swab; and grandson; Joey Perez.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 6 – 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Brookville Eagles Auxiliary or Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions Inc.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.