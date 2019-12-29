A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 50. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers. Low around 46. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers, mainly before noon. High near 53. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers before 2pm, then rain showers between 2pm and 5pm, then rain and snow showers after 5pm. High near 38. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

New Year’s Day – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.