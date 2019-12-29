All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Edward McGrady

Edward McGrady served our country in the United States Air Force.

Name: Edward M. McGrady

Born: December 28, 1946

Died: April 2, 2019

Hometown: Strattanville, PA

Branch: United States Air Force



Edward McGrady served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Prior to Edward’s funeral service at William N. Rupert Mortuary, military honors were accorded by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Click here to view a full obituary.



