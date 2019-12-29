Boys Basketball: German-led Clarion Rolls to Punxsy’s To. Title; C-L Drops First Game

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Cal German scored eight of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter, as Clarion used a fast start to beat host Punxsutawney, 65-32, in the championship game of the Carl Truance Holiday Tournament.

(Photo of Cal German of Clarion)

Behind German, the tournament MVP, and a pair of 3-pointers from Josh Craig, the Bobcats led 22-5 after eight minutes and expanded that advantage to 33-13 by halftime and 51-19 at the end of three quarters.

Hunter Craddock chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds with Nick Frederick scoring eight points, Craig seven and Skylar Rhoades five to go with 12 rebounds and six assists. German also handed out five helpers. Craddock and Frederick joined German on the all-tournament team.

Daren Byers paced Punxsutawney with 10 points.

WEST SHAMOKIN 56, CLARION-LIMESTONE 53

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – Trevor Smulik hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give West Shamokin the West Shamokin Holiday Tournament championship with a 56-53 win over Clarion-Limestone.

The Wolves called timeout with four seconds to play and ended up getting an inbounds play from under the hoop instead of at midcourt, which is where the C-L coaches believed it should have been. That led to Trevor Smulik hitting West Shamokin’s third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and 10th of the game for the victory.

West Shamokin trailed 44-42 going to the fourth quarter but got threes from Justin Smulik and Bo Swartz to help tie the game at 53.

Justin Smulik ended up hitting four 3-pointers on the night and scored a team-high 19 points, including 12 in the first quarter.

Trevor Smulik added 18 tallies for the Wolves with Jack McCullough scoring nine points.

Hayden Callen hit six 3-pointers for C-L and netted a game-high 27 points while Deion Deas chipped in 15 points for the Lions. Callen also had eight rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots, while Deas added six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The loss was the first of the season for the Lions, who fell to 7-1.

NORTH CLARION 75, REDBANK VALLEY 54

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Matson Higgins exploded for a career-high 25 points and added 10 assists to lead North Clarion past Redbank Valley, 75-54, on the second day of the Redbank Valley Holiday Classic.

Higgins hit 10 shots in the game, including three 3-pointers, while going 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.

He was one of three Wolves who reached double digits with Drew Gatesman adding 14 points and Collin Schmader 11. Gatesman completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Chance Schmader added five boards to go with seven points. Devon Walters and Jacob Bauer each chipped in nine tallies.

Chris Marshall led the way for Redbank Valley with 24 points with Bryson Bain scoring 15.

A-C VALLEY 71, FOREST AREA 49

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A-C Valley put four of its five starters in double digits on its way to a 71-49 win over Forest Area in the Redbank Valley Holiday Classic.

Levi Orton led the way for the Falcons with 21 points and 12 rebounds with Eddie Stevanus adding 17 points and 10 rebounds, Eli Penny 10 points and six assists and Cole Dehart 10 points. Russ Carr just missed double digits with nine tallies while also coming away with seven steals.

Franklin Meals paced Forest Area with 19 points and five rebounds, Noah Burke had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Jullian Gillenwater added 10 points, five rebounds and five steals and Waylon Dashner had two points and five rebounds.

UNION 74, VENANGO CATHOLIC 29

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Karter Vogle scored 25 points, came away with four steals and blocked two shots to lead Union to a 74-29 win over Venango Catholic in the consolation game of the Union Christmas Tournament.

Caden Rainey added 13 points, four steals and four assists in the win for the Golden Knights.

Andrew Burda paced Venango Catholic with 12 points with Brady Cicattella adding 10 points.

KEYSTONE 48, SLIPPERY ROCK 38

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Marc Rearick and Isaak Jones each hit key fourth-quarter 3-pointers, as visiting Keystone pulled away late from Slippery Rock for a 48-38 victory.

The Panthers led by three, 36-33, after the third quarter but outscored the Rockets 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

It was a balanced offensive effort for Keystone with Troy Johnson recording a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, Rearick leading his team with 11 points and Andrew Lauer adding eight points and four assists.

Judah Roth tied Rearick for game-high honors with 11 tallies for Slippery Rock, while Ethan Plesakov adding eight points.

KARNS CITY 52, BURRELL 44

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – Starting strong, Karns City secured third place at the West Shamokin Holiday Tournament with a 52-44 win over Burrell.

The Gremlins led 20-9 after one quarter and 33-20 at halftime before the Buccaneers rallied to within three, 37-34, after three quarters of play.

But Karns City got seven points in the fourth quarter from Ethan McElroy to secure the win.

McElroy hit six 3-pointers on the night, including two in the fourth quarter, to finish with a game-high 22 points. Chase Beighley added 16 points and seven assists Micah Rupp chipped in eight tallies and eight rebounds. McElroy was named to the all-tournament team.

Brandon Coury paced Burrell with 15 points.

LINCOLN 73, MONITEAU 65, 2 OTs

MERCER, Pa. – Lincoln High out of Ellwood City went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the second overtime to defeat Moniteau, 73-65, in the consolation game of the Mercer Shootout.

Moniteau forced overtime when Ethan McDeavitt went coast-to-coast at the end of regulation to tie the game at 54. The teams then scored a total of eight points in the first overtime – four aside – before Lincoln was able to get to the line in the second overtime to secure the win.

The Warriors started strong and led 24-18 at halftime before Lincoln closed within three, 40-37, at the end of the third quarter.

The Wolverines, who hit 13 3-pointers in the game, got triples from Rody Polojac and Alexander Rota in the fourth quarter to take a 58-56 lead before McDeavitt tied the game with his late dash.

Rota paced Lincoln with 30 points while hitting six 3-pointers and going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Milo Sesti chipped in 13 points and Stevo Antono scored 10.

McDeavitt had a triple-double for Moniteau with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists with Gage Neal adding 17 points and six rebounds. Nate Tack chipped in eight points.

