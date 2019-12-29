 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Potato Chip Clusters

Sunday, December 29, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These super-easy, sweet-and-salty candy clusters are perfect appetizers for your New Year’s Eve party!

Potato Chip Clusters

Ingredients

9 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped
2 cups coarsely crushed ridged potato chips
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Cupcake liners

Directions

~In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt white chocolate. Stir in potato chips and pecans.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until set.

~Put in cupcake liners for serving.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.