Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Potato Chip Clusters

These super-easy, sweet-and-salty candy clusters are perfect appetizers for your New Year’s Eve party!

Potato Chip Clusters

Ingredients

9 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped

2 cups coarsely crushed ridged potato chips

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Cupcake liners

Directions

~In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt white chocolate. Stir in potato chips and pecans.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until set.

~Put in cupcake liners for serving.

