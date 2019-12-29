Girls’ Hoops: North Clarion Overcomes Cold Shooting to Win Kane Christmas To.; Clarion Finishes Third

KANE, Pa. (D9Sports) – North Clarion overcame a cold shooting night but playing strong defense to claim the Kane Christmas Tournament title with a 43-34 win over the host Lady Wolves.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Mackenzie Bauer. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The She-Wolves shot just 31.4 percent (16 of 51) from the field but forced Kane into 31 turnovers while holding the Lady Wolves to 11 made shots, none from behind the arc, to get the victory.

Abby Gatesman and Mackenzie Bauer each scored 10 points to lead the way for North Clarion with tournament MVP Haley Sherman adding nine tallies. Trinity Thompson chipped in four points and 11 rebounds. Gatesman and Gabby Schmader, who scored four points in the victory, were also named to the All-Tournament team.

Emily Bucheit had a game-high 15 points for Kane with Sarri Swanson adding 14 tallies. The duo combined to go 9 of 10 from the free-throw line with Swanson going a perfect 4 of 4 and Bucheit hitting 5 of 6 charity shots.

North Clarion led 16-10 at halftime and 32-19 at the end of three quarters.

CLARION 63, EISENHOWER 23

KANE, Pa. – Kait Constantino and Jordan Best combined for 34 points, as Clarion rolled past Eisenhower, 63-23, in the consolation game of the Kane Christmas Tournament.

Constantino led the Lady Cats with 20 points and is now 34 shy of 1,000 in her career, while Best added 14 points. Payton Simko chipped in eight tallies for Clarion with Ava Cherico scoring seven points and Behkah Ketner and Noel Anthony six each.

IMANI CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 46, A-C VALLEY 44

MERCER, Pa. – Ayanna Muhammad drove to the free-throw line and nailed a shot at the horn to give Imani Christian Academy a 46-44 win over A-C Valley in the consolation game of the Mercer Christmas Tournament.

With the game tied at 44, Imani Christian inbounded under its own hoop and threw a half-court pass over the top to Muhammad who drove to the charity stripe before hitting the game-winning shot with two defenders on her for her 10th and 11th points of the game.

That ruined a fourth-quarter comeback by A-C Valley, which trailed 36-28 going to the final eight minutes but outscored Imani Christian 16-10 in the final quarter behind six points from Meah Ielase, all six of the points Ielase scored in the game.

Andrea Meals, who was named to the all-tournament team, led A-C Valley with 13 points with Rachel Cullen scoring 10 and Avah Burke nine.

MARION CENTER 76, MONITEAU 36

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Marion Center raced out to a 20-point lead after one quarter of play on its way to capturing third place at the Carl Truance Holiday Tournament hosted by Punxsutawney with a 76-36 win over Moniteau.

The Lady Stingers led 27-7 at the end of eight minutes thanks to 11 points from Alexa Ackerman, who hit three 3-pointers in the quarter, and seven points from Jocilyn Thompson.

Ackerman ended up hitting eight triples in the game while finishing with a game-high 30 points, while Thompson chipped in 12 tallies.

Aslyn Pry paced Moniteau with 13 points and 16 rebounds with Kristin Auvil also adding 13 points and being named to the All-Tournament team.

